Missouri abbey says abuse reports against 8 priests credible

CONCEPTION, Mo. (AP) - A Benedictine monastery in northwest Missouri has released the names of eight priests or brothers who had credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against them.

The Conception Abbey said on its website Monday that seven of the priests are dead and the eighth was removed from the ministry.

The Kansas City Star reports the abbey, which is about 95 miles (152.88 kilometers) north of Kansas City, hired retired FBI agents to review personnel files of priests and brothers who served there in the last 70 years.

In a statement on the website, Abbot Benedict Neenan apologized to the victims and said he hoped publishing the list would help them heal.

David Clohessy, with the Missouri Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said the abbey should release more information.

