Judge rules on evidence allowed in trial of Grimes' father

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled on evidence that prosecutors can present when the trial begins next week for the father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Former state Democratic Party chief Jerry Lundergan is charged with making illegal contributions to his daughter's 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the judge ruled last week that evidence of Lundergan making alleged illegal contributions to his daughter's 2011 and 2015 campaigns can be admitted. Lundergan is not facing any charges in those campaigns.

Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove said evidence of other contributions benefiting Grimes would help "complete the story" of the alleged 2014 conspiracy.

Jury selection is set to begin Thursday and opening statements are scheduled on Aug. 13.

