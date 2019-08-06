Missouri man dies after UTV overturns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man dies after UTV overturns

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old Stover man died when his utility vehicle overturned.

Dylan Rex died Monday evening in the crash northwest of Versailles in Morgan County.

The patrol says Rex was driving south on a county road when he crossed the center line and hit a ditch, causing his UTV to overturn.

Rex was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

