Independence man charged with sexually assaulting 2 boys

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Jackson County authorities say a 25-year-old Independence man entered a stranger's apartment and sexually assaulted two boys under the age of 10.

Treyvohn Covington was charged Monday with two counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of child molestation and burglary.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Covington told police he had been drinking heavily and didn't remember what happened at the apartment Sunday.

Independence police in a probable cause statement that officers found a half-naked Covington in the apartment's living room.

The victims were taken to a child protection center to be interviewed.

He is being held on $75,000 bond. Court records don't list an attorney for Covington.

