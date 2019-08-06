Scattered storms likely Tuesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Scattered storms likely Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few scattered storms will remain possible through the early morning hours, but the best chance for rain Tuesday will be in the later afternoon and early evening. 

A cold front approaching from the north and west will likely focus scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storms with gusty winds is possible, but most storms will primarily feature heavy rain and a lot of thunder and lightning. 

The cold front sweeps through this evening bringing a break from the rain for most in southern Illinois and western Kentucky on Wednesday. A could storms will be possible Wednesday in southeast Missouri. 

As the lingering boundary bounces back and forth, more chances for scattered showers and storms will return later this week. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.