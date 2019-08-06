Scattered storms likely Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few scattered storms will remain possible through the early morning hours, but the best chance for rain Tuesday will be in the later afternoon and early evening.

A cold front approaching from the north and west will likely focus scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storms with gusty winds is possible, but most storms will primarily feature heavy rain and a lot of thunder and lightning.

The cold front sweeps through this evening bringing a break from the rain for most in southern Illinois and western Kentucky on Wednesday. A could storms will be possible Wednesday in southeast Missouri.

As the lingering boundary bounces back and forth, more chances for scattered showers and storms will return later this week.

