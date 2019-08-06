Crash spills hundreds of wine bottles on freeway in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - A crash involving two semi-trucks scattered hundreds of bottles of wine on a freeway in Chicago.

The crash happened early Tuesday along a stretch of Interstate 94 named the Bishop Ford Freeway on the city's South Side. One of the trailers carrying cases of wine was ripped open. The Chicago Sun-Times reports one person had what were described as minor injuries from the crash.

WLS-TV broadcast video of the spill. Illinois State Police say the crash closed lanes in the area as crews worked to clear the trucks and the spilled wine.

