'Feeding frenzy' makes Illinois fair favorites affordable - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Feeding frenzy' makes Illinois fair favorites affordable

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Fair will offer daily discounts on fair-food favorites this year with its "feeding frenzy."

Dozens of food vendors will participate by dropping prices on vinegar fries, cheese curds, lemon shake-up drinks and more from 2 to 5 p.m. each day of the fair.

The state fair runs from Aug. 8-18.

Kevin Gordon is Illinois State Fair manager. He says the fair should be "affordable and accessible to everyone." He says the promotion should alleviate costs for customers and increase business for vendors.

Fairgoers will be alerted to the day's feeding frenzy 15 minutes before it starts with the theme from the hit 1970s shark-attack movie "Jaws" playing over the loud speaker.

Face-stuffing time will end 15 minutes after the theme song plays again.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.