Fort Campbell soldiers returning after 9 months in Kuwait

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - More than 140 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are returning to Kentucky this week after nine months in Kuwait.

Fort Campbell says the soldiers from the 594th Transportation Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Sustainment Brigade transported supplies and equipment throughout Kuwait in support of U.S. forces.

The soldiers are expected Wednesday afternoon, and a welcome home ceremony has been arranged.

The Army post is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

