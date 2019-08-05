New plans for World Shooting and Recreational Complex

SPARTA (WSIL) -- Leaders throughout the state are planning to improve the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County with the help of students from Southern Illinois University.
SPARTA (WSIL) -- Leaders throughout the state are planning to improve the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Randolph County with the help of students from Southern Illinois University.
(WSIL) -- Special Olympics of Illinois is in need of volunteers for upcoming events.
(WSIL) -- Special Olympics of Illinois is in need of volunteers for upcoming events.
McCLURE (WSIL) -- State officials are out in McClure and East Cape Girardeau, surveying the damage left behind by months of flooding.
McCLURE (WSIL) -- State officials are out in McClure and East Cape Girardeau, surveying the damage left behind by months of flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's thankful that the state has not suffered a mass shooting like those over the weekend -- without mentioning two mass killings in the past decade.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's thankful that the state has not suffered a mass shooting like those over the weekend -- without mentioning two mass killings in the past decade.
(WSIL) -- The Florida man who mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
(WSIL) -- The Florida man who mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Before Disney films its live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Before Disney films its live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- In his first public statement since mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, former President Barack Obama says Americans must "soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments."
WASHINGTON (AP) -- In his first public statement since mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, former President Barack Obama says Americans must "soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments."
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The head of ABC Entertainment says she's withholding judgment on the fate of "The Rookie" pending an investigation into misconduct claims made by co-star Afton Williamson.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The head of ABC Entertainment says she's withholding judgment on the fate of "The Rookie" pending an investigation into misconduct claims made by co-star Afton Williamson.
SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a stabbing involving three 18-year-old females-- two of whom were injured.
SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a stabbing involving three 18-year-old females-- two of whom were injured.