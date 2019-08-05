DNA profile of unknown person indicted in infant's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

DNA profile of unknown person indicted in infant's death

Posted:

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - The DuPage County state's attorney's office has indicted the DNA profile of a person suspected in the death three years ago of an infant.

The body of the full-term newborn in a backpack was discovered on Aug. 15, 2016 along a road by landscapers working in an unincorporated area near the Chicago suburb of Wheaton.

The indictment Monday alleges the person charged, identified as Jane Doe, failed to report the death or disappearance of a child.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says the indictment was prompted in part by the three-year statute of limitations on filing charges in the case.

Berlin says his office has previously indicted profiles in burglary and sex assault cases where investigators had a DNA sample but did not know the identity of the perpetrator.

