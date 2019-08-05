Pritzker 'thankful' no Illinois mass shootings, ignoring 2 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker 'thankful' no Illinois mass shootings, ignoring 2

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's thankful that the state has not suffered a mass shooting like those over the weekend -- without mentioning two mass killings in the past decade.

The Democrat was asked Monday in Chicago about the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which left a total of 31 dead.

Pritzker said: "Thank God that it hasn't happened here."

He made no mention of the Feb. 15 shooting at an Aurora warehouse that killed five or the one at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb on Feb. 14, 2008 that left five dead.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh (a-boo-DAY'-uh) says Pritzker was referring to shootings involving white nationalists "and could have made the point more clearly."

Pritzker did note that Chicago is beset by deadly gun violence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Pritzker 'thankful' no Illinois mass shootings, ignoring 2

    Pritzker 'thankful' no Illinois mass shootings, ignoring 2

    Monday, August 5 2019 5:59 PM EDT2019-08-05 21:59:09 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's thankful that the state has not suffered a mass shooting like those over the weekend -- without mentioning two mass killings in the past decade.

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's thankful that the state has not suffered a mass shooting like those over the weekend -- without mentioning two mass killings in the past decade.

  • Man who mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, CNN sentenced to 20 years in prison

    Man who mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, CNN sentenced to 20 years in prison

    Monday, August 5 2019 5:37 PM EDT2019-08-05 21:37:09 GMT

    (WSIL) -- The Florida man who mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

    (WSIL) -- The Florida man who mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

  • ABC to tackle 'Little Mermaid' with live production

    ABC to tackle 'Little Mermaid' with live production

    Monday, August 5 2019 5:13 PM EDT2019-08-05 21:13:41 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) -- Before Disney films its live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.

    NEW YORK (AP) -- Before Disney films its live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.