Local Special Olympics needing volunteers

(WSIL) -- Special Olympics of Illinois is in need of volunteers for upcoming events.

On August 12th, 14th, and 16th, the organization will host their Fall Bowling Tournament at SI Bowl in Carterville.

Volunteers are needed to assist the athletes on the lanes, distribute awards, and help pass out lunches.

Region K Assistant Director Jackie Flechs says half of their bowling lanes still don't have volunteers.

She says it would be impossible to hold tournaments like these, without the extra help.

"We wouldn't know if a ball was stuck in a lane, we wouldn't be able to keep track of 32 lanes and make sure that everybody's bowling in the right place at the right time. The scores would be all messed, we just couldn't do it without volunteers, I mean, it just would not be possible at all," Flechs said.

Volunteers can register here or the day of, or at the bowling alley.

Flechs recommends volunteers show up by 8:45 am each day for a brief volunteer training.