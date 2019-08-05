Chicago mayor blames Trump rhetoric for mass shootings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago mayor blames Trump rhetoric for mass shootings

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is joining the chorus of people contending rhetoric used by President Donald Trump in battling opponents are contributing factors in the weekend's mass shootings that left 31 dead.

Lightfoot on Monday said Trump has blown every "racist, xenophobic dog whistle." She adds that when you do that "animals come out."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also joined in the attacks on Trump's rhetoric. He says the president has created an environment that makes people feel "it's OK to attack people of color and immigrants in particular."

Lightfoot made her comments while lamenting Chicago's weekend gun violence, which left seven dead and more than 40 injured.

Of Chicago's gun violence, Lightfoot says the city and its residents has to stand up and "do a hell of a lot more than we've done in a very long time."

