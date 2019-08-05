Missouri school axes meeting at church with anti-gay beliefs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri school axes meeting at church with anti-gay beliefs

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri school district has canceled plans to hold its back-to-school assembly at a local church with anti-gay beliefs.

The Kansas City Star reports Lee's Summit teachers organized a protest against holding the assembly Wednesday at Abundant Life. Teachers in the Kansas City suburb planned to wear rainbow shirts and gay pride stickers.

The church's faith statement says same-sex relationships are a "perversion of God's natural order of one man for one woman."

District spokeswoman Kelly Wachel says school leaders picked the church to hold the assembly because it was free and large enough to hold the district's 2,200 employees.

But Wachel says administrators on Monday nixed the plan. She says school leaders didn't want anyone to feel uncomfortable and wanted to demonstrate that they were listening to teachers' complaints.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.