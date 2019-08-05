Sikeston DPS investigates a stabbing involving teens

(WSIL) -- The Florida man who mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Before Disney films its live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- In his first public statement since mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, former President Barack Obama says Americans must "soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments."
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The head of ABC Entertainment says she's withholding judgment on the fate of "The Rookie" pending an investigation into misconduct claims made by co-star Afton Williamson.
SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a stabbing involving three 18-year-old females-- two of whom were injured.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Fairgrounds will become a real life treasure map for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, as officials have partnered with Neuhoff Media to launch a “Treasure Hunt” promotion aimed at boosting fair attendance.
WSIL - Many of us will see some relief from the dry Tuesday as storms are expected to push through the region. Storms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds. ...
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 35 attorneys general in urging Senate and House of Representatives leadership to remove federal barriers that are currently preventing health care providers from offering treatment for opioid use disorder.
