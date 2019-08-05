Sikeston DPS investigates a stabbing involving teens

SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a stabbing involving three 18-year-old females-- two of whom were injured.

On Saturday August 3, around 9:30pm, officers responded to Missouri Delta Medical Center where two sisters were being treated for knife wounds. One sister received a cut to her right cheek and top of her head while the other was left with a cut to the arm near the elbow.

The sisters told officers they'd been in an ongoing feud with Jeanesha Horton, 18, of Sikeston, who cut them with a kitchen knife on Benton Street.

Horton was arrested and faces for two counts of Assault 1st Degree.