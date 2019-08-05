Sikeston DPS investigates a stabbing involving teens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sikeston DPS investigates a stabbing involving teens

Posted: Updated:

SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- Sikeston DPS officers are investigating a stabbing involving three 18-year-old females-- two of whom were injured.

On Saturday August 3, around 9:30pm, officers responded to Missouri Delta Medical Center where two sisters were being treated for knife wounds. One sister received a cut to her right cheek and top of her head while the other was left with a cut to the arm near the elbow.

The sisters told officers they'd been in an ongoing feud with Jeanesha Horton, 18, of Sikeston, who cut them with a kitchen knife on Benton Street.

Horton was arrested and faces for two counts of Assault 1st Degree.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.