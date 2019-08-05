Rainy relief on the way - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rainy relief on the way

WSIL - Yards gardens and fields are getting dry across the region.  Many of us will see some relief from the dry Tuesday as storms are expected to push through the region.  Storms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds.  We encourage all to be aware of weather approaching from the north, especially in the afternoon.

Jim brings you the latest updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

