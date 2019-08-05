Prizes announced for 2019 Illinois State Fair treasure hunt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Prizes announced for 2019 Illinois State Fair treasure hunt

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Fairgrounds will become a real life treasure map for the 2019 Illinois State Fair, as officials have partnered with Neuhoff Media to launch a “Treasure Hunt” promotion aimed at boosting fair attendance.

Fairgoers are invited to participate in a ten-day treasure hunt involving treasure chests and rewards. Three mini gold treasure chests per day will be hidden across the fairgrounds for attendees to find and present at the Emmerson Building for prizes. Neuhoff Media and the Illinois State Fair will provide the winners with an Illinois State Fair hat, t-shirt, coffee mug, lanyard, lapel pin and a $50 Dublin Pub gift card.

“We take pride in offering new and interesting ways to enjoy the fair,” Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Director said. “We are delighted to partner with local businesses and media outlets to bring this promotion to fairgoers this year.”

Clues will be given daily on the Illinois State Fair and Neuhoff Media social media pages, as well as Neuhoff Media radio stations.

