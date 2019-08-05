Family looking for missing woman

WSIL - Many of us will see some relief from the dry Tuesday as storms are expected to push through the region. Storms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds. ...
WSIL - Many of us will see some relief from the dry Tuesday as storms are expected to push through the region. Storms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds. ...
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 21.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 35 attorneys general in urging Senate and House of Representatives leadership to remove federal barriers that are currently preventing health care providers from offering treatment for opioid use disorder.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 35 attorneys general in urging Senate and House of Representatives leadership to remove federal barriers that are currently preventing health care providers from offering treatment for opioid use disorder.
(WSIL) -- A family is searching for a 58-year-old woman from Tunnel Hill, they believe is missing.
(WSIL) -- A family is searching for a 58-year-old woman from Tunnel Hill, they believe is missing.
(WSIL) -- Monday afternoon, the public will have the opportunity to see what may be in store for futures of the World Shooting and Recreation Center (WSRC) and Pyramid State Recreation Area.
(WSIL) -- Monday afternoon, the public will have the opportunity to see what may be in store for futures of the World Shooting and Recreation Center (WSRC) and Pyramid State Recreation Area.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A foggy morning across much of the region, especially in the low lying and somewhat rural areas.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A foggy morning across much of the region, especially in the low lying and somewhat rural areas.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with floodwaters surrounding businesses and homes, the water had receded in McClure, but now it's time for the clean up.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with floodwaters surrounding businesses and homes, the water had receded in McClure, but now it's time for the clean up.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several dozen people spent the day at the Williamson County Fair for the Children's Pageant to see who will compete for Mister and Miss Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several dozen people spent the day at the Williamson County Fair for the Children's Pageant to see who will compete for Mister and Miss Williamson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several police agencies joined forces Sunday evening during a pursuit that stretched from Johnson County to Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several police agencies joined forces Sunday evening during a pursuit that stretched from Johnson County to Jefferson County.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's office has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on Friday, August 2.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's office has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on Friday, August 2.