Family looking for missing woman

(WSIL) -- A family is searching for a 58-year-old woman from Tunnel Hill, they believe is missing.

Her nephew says Gayle Favell is 5'4" tall, and was last seen on July 31. He also says she was last seen driving a 2017 4-door white Honda Civic.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells News 3 a missing person report has been filed.

If you have any information about where Favell may be, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 998-2150.