Plans for World Shooting Complex and Pyramid Recreation Area to be released

(WSIL) -- Monday afternoon, the public will have the opportunity to see what may be in store for futures of the World Shooting and Recreation Center (WSRC) and Pyramid State Recreation Area, according to State Senator Paul Schimpf, (R-Waterloo).

“These are two important state sites that are major economic drivers for Southern Illinois,” said Schimpf. “This strategic plan will help us grow these facilities and maximize the possible positive impacts they have on our state and our region.”

On August 5th, at 4:00pm at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex, the Strategic plan reports will be delivered to Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan.

The studies will provide a blueprint for the State of Illinois on how to best grow and utilize the two sites, by looking at their strengths, weaknesses, and future infrastructure needs. The idea for the planning studies began with Senator Schimpf, who was able to facilitate a memorandum of understanding between SIU and IDNR.

“I’m excited to see these reports as we work to plan for the future of these two amazing assets,” said Senator Schimpf.

The strategic planning reports for the two sites was facilitated by the Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Innovation and Economic Development office, through a series of studies along with meetings to gather public input.