Beshear cites his faith in debut ad of fall campaign - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear cites his faith in debut ad of fall campaign

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - In his debut ad of Kentucky's general-election campaign for governor, Democrat Andy Beshear stresses his faith and vows to treat people with "dignity and respect."

Beshear's campaign says the TV ad will air starting Tuesday.

Beshear's ad notes that his grandfather and great-grandfather were Baptist preachers.

His opponent, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, recently mentioned the Beshear family's pastoral roots while slamming Beshear for his "sanctimonious way."

Bevin's comments came as he slammed Beshear on the abortion issue.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, says in the ad that his faith guides his work for "the lost, the lonely and the left behind" - a line he uses in campaign speeches.

Beshear's promise to treat everyone with "dignity and respect" is a jab at Bevin, who has feuded with some education groups.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.