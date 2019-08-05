Police seek driver who hit 9-year-old in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police seek driver who hit 9-year-old in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a 9-year-old boy riding a tricycle.

Police say the boy was hit Sunday evening. First responders found him unconscious in the street after he was thrown from the tricycle.

Capt. Tim Hernandez said the child was in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been found by police. The vehicle was described as a silver passenger car.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.