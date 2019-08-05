Driver charged after 3 die in wreck during police chase - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver charged after 3 die in wreck during police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 29-year-old Springfield man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after a crash killed three people.

Andrew Lynch is jailed with no bond after a wreck Saturday killed 41-year-old Jamin Seabert; 39-year-old Kimberly Seabert, both of Reeds Spring, and 19-year-old Braeden Seabert, of Watseka, Illinois.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Lynch reportedly caused a crash and fled the scene in Greene County before driving into Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lynch hit a vehicle at a stop light in Springfield, then went through the intersection and hit the Seaberts' vehicle, which was knocked into the path of another vehicle.

Lynch was treated for moderate injuries and was booked into the Greene County jail early Sunday. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

