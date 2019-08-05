Sunny and warm start to the workweek, but rain returns Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A foggy morning across much of the region, especially in the low lying and somewhat rural areas.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A foggy morning across much of the region, especially in the low lying and somewhat rural areas.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with floodwaters surrounding businesses and homes, the water had receded in McClure, but now it's time for the clean up.
MCCLURE (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with floodwaters surrounding businesses and homes, the water had receded in McClure, but now it's time for the clean up.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several dozen people spent the day at the Williamson County Fair for the Children's Pageant to see who will compete for Mister and Miss Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several dozen people spent the day at the Williamson County Fair for the Children's Pageant to see who will compete for Mister and Miss Williamson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several police agencies joined forces Sunday evening during a pursuit that stretched from Johnson County to Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several police agencies joined forces Sunday evening during a pursuit that stretched from Johnson County to Jefferson County.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's office has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on Friday, August 2.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's office has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on Friday, August 2.
WSIL-- It was another day that some of us saw some isolated showers and storms while others stayed dry.
WSIL-- It was another day that some of us saw some isolated showers and storms while others stayed dry.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.
COBDEN (WSIL) On Saturday, hundreds attended the second day of the 82nd Annual Peach Festival.
COBDEN (WSIL) On Saturday, hundreds attended the second day of the 82nd Annual Peach Festival.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at 10th Annual "Back to School Bash" at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at 10th Annual "Back to School Bash" at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.