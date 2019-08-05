Sunny and warm start to the workweek, but rain returns Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A foggy morning across much of the region, especially in the low lying and somewhat rural areas.

Fog will mix out quickly once the sun comes up and a dry start to the workweek is expected. Outside a few fair weather clouds, it will be warm, a tad humid, and sunny.

The pattern breaks down pushing a cold front south on Tuesday. Out ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially from around midday through the evening. Severe storms are not much of a concern, but pockets of very heavy rain are likely.

Rain chances go down for Wednesday before ramping back up later this week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.