Kentucky courts system moves to new web address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky courts system has moved to a new web address.

Users are now automatically redirected from the previous address of courts.ky.gov to kycourts.gov.

The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release the change is part of a plan to make the website mobile responsive and easier to use. The web address was changed as part of the website's move to an updated platform.

The office's director, Laurie K. Dudgeon, said in the release that people depend on the website for criminal record reports, filing, dockets, appellate court decisions and other information.

