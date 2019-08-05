IEMA to assess flood damage in Alexander County

MCCLURE (WSIL) -- After months of dealing with floodwaters surrounding businesses and homes, the water had receded in McClure, but now it's time for the cleanup.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will be in the McClure going door to door checking on homes on Tuesday.

According to the Village of East Cape's Facebook page, IEMA will be in East Cape on Monday assessing the damage.

Last week the Shawnee Development Council met with residents from East Cape and McClure for help and guidance.

James Myers has been the volunteer coordinator for flood cleanup in McClure the past few months, but even he is dealing with water damage to his own home.

"I'll have to re-level it and tear out all the installation from underneath my home," Myers said. "I'm going to have to fix some plumbing issues that the water messed up."

Myers said he believes there are at least 35 homes that have been affected by floodwaters.

Before homeowners start fixing the damage, they need to wait for their assessment from IEMA and FEMA.

"After that we will have more of an idea on where we can go and what is needed," Myers said.

Homeowners who live in the neighborhood south of the village in Egyptian Acres are finally able to drive to their home.

For more than a month, residents had to take a boat to get to their house.

Even though floodwaters have receded, IEMA is asking homeowners to not mess with the damage until they get a chance to assess it.

"So if they (homeowners) go in and disturb it, they could be jeopardizing any help that they could receive," Myers said.

Myers is concerned about people not coming back to McClure.

"There's a lot of people that are really wanting the option to be bought out," Myers said.

Myers said residents should be prepared to not have the money from IEMA the same day they assess.

"Just because they assess on Tuesday, doesn't mean they are going to bring a checkbook with them too," Myers said.

Myers said there is something positive that came from these past months of dealing with floodwaters.

"Since this has all happened, people are more willing to be friendly and come out and socialize and let loose a little bit," Myers said.

Myers said donations of cleaning supplies are still greatly needed, especially bleach, trash bags and gloves.

Currently a donation center is set up at The Spark Ministries building on the south end of McClure, off of Route 3.

The center will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily.

Here is a list of items they're in need of:

Trash bags

Bug spray

Bleach wipes

Dish soap

Mops

Shovels

Brooms

Rubber gloves