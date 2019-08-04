Dozens prepare for pageant at Williamson County Fair

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several dozen people spent the day at the Williamson County Fair for the Children's Pageant to see who will compete for Mister and Miss Williamson County.

Pageant Director, Tassie Gossett, says the kids love being able to express themselves.

"I tell them when they are on stage 'own it. They can do whatever they want.' A lot of them have been doing pageants before, so they kind of have a routine. But other than that, the stage is theirs," said Gossett.

There are two categories, sports and formal. There are also six different age groups ranging from teens to babies.

The Scholarship Pageant begins Monday night.