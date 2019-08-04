Car chase spans four counties before ending near Ina - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Car chase spans four counties before ending near Ina

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Several police agencies joined forces Sunday evening during a pursuit that stretched from Johnson County to Jefferson County. 

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard said spike strips were deployed, and all three female suspects inside the car were arrested just north of Ina when the car finally stopped. 

Bullard says the vehicle was believed to have been involved in a felony theft earlier Sunday. He said the vehicle also matched the description of a car involved in an armed robbery last week in Paducah, Kentucky. 

All three suspects were booked into the Jefferson County Jail. 

