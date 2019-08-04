A dry start to the work week with more warm temperatures - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A dry start to the work week with more warm temperatures

WSIL-- It was another day that some of us saw some isolated showers and storms while others stayed dry.  Most of today's activity stayed focused into our southern most counties.   

Any lingering storms will diminish after sunset leaving us with mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.  We will start the work week we more dry conditions, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.  High temperatures tomorrow will climb back into the upper 80s.  Enjoy the dry weather while it's around, the chance for rain returns on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

  New details on fatal crash near Makanda

    Sunday, August 4 2019 7:09 PM EDT

    JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's office has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on Friday, August 2.  

    Sunday, August 4 2019 7:05 PM EDT

    WSIL-- It was another day that some of us saw some isolated showers and storms while others stayed dry. 

  Police: Deaths, injuries in Texas shopping complex shooting

    Sunday, August 4 2019 9:49 AM EDT

    EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.

