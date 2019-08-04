New details on fatal crash near Makanda - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New details on fatal crash near Makanda

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Sheriff's office has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash on Friday, August 2. 

On Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff's office sent out a news release detailing what happened. They say around 12:30 a.m. deputies were called to a head-on crash on South US Highway 51, south of Makanda Road. The caller said three vehicles were involved and some passengers were still trapped in the vehicles. 

According to a preliminary investigation, a black Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Raymond Brown of Birmingham, Alabama struck a second vehicle head-on after crossing the center line. 

The second vehicle was driven by Debra Dixon, 47, of Anna. Dixon's passengers were 51 year-old William Dixon, 42-year-old Charles Jackson and 27-year-old Amber Jackson, all of Anna. 

Moments after the crash, a third vehicle collided with the Brown's Chevrolet Silverado. That car was driven by 49-year-old Laurie Yates of Cobden. 

Brown was transported from the scene to a St. Louis hospital by medical helicopter. Debra Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon's daughter, Amber Dixon, succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported to a local hospital.  

William Dixon and Charles Jackson were treated at a local hospital. 

The occupants of the third vehicle were not injured. 

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist. 

