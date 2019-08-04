Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.

David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention. The statement says he is working from home in Louisville and "will continue to work from home" after his fall.

The statement also says McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the recent mass shootings in those communities by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.

