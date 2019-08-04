Missouri woman pleads guilty in shooting death of officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri woman pleads guilty in shooting death of officer

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - A Clinton, Missouri, woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to her role in a shooting that killed a Clinton police officer and wounded two others.

Kansas City television station KMBC reports that Tammy Widger pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance in the March 2018 death of Officer Christopher Ryan Morton. Widger had initially been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say officers went to Widger's Clinton home by mistake in response to a 911 call. Widger said in a jailhouse interview that she thought James Waters had slipped out the back to avoid police when she let the officers inside. Waters then opened fire, killing Morton and wounding two other officers. Waters later was found dead inside the home.

