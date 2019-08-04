Boy critical but stable after accidental St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot after finding an unsecured gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the boy was taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting. He's in critical but stable condition.

The newspaper reports that the child abuse division is investigating.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

