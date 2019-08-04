Authorities say Chicago man killed behind Indiana apartment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities say Chicago man killed behind Indiana apartment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Chicago man who was fatally shot behind a northwest Indiana apartment building.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Drequan Burglar of Chicago. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt who also says Burglar's body will be returned on Monday to Chicago where he will be buried.

The Journal & Courier reports that the shooting took place early Friday behind the Romney Meadows Apartments in Lafayette. Burglar was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

His death remains under investigation.

