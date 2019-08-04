Mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of PM storms

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.
COBDEN (WSIL) On Saturday, hundreds attended the second day of the 82nd Annual Peach Festival.
COBDEN (WSIL) On Saturday, hundreds attended the second day of the 82nd Annual Peach Festival.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at 10th Annual "Back to School Bash" at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at 10th Annual "Back to School Bash" at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
CARBONDALE -- On Saturday, dozens of people helped those in need with a food drive.
CARBONDALE -- On Saturday, dozens of people helped those in need with a food drive.
(WSIL) -- Traffic on Interstate 57 is still being impacted in Williamson and Franklin Counties after a semi caught fire.
(WSIL) -- Traffic on Interstate 57 is still being impacted in Williamson and Franklin Counties after a semi caught fire.
WSIL -- The isolated storm activity has generally stayed focused off to the south today with western Kentucky seeing the brunt of the activity.
WSIL -- The isolated storm activity has generally stayed focused off to the south today with western Kentucky seeing the brunt of the activity.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about upcoming lane closures on Route 13 in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about upcoming lane closures on Route 13 in Carbondale.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The flood water in East Cape Girardeau is receding, but residents there are still dealing with it on a daily basis.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The flood water in East Cape Girardeau is receding, but residents there are still dealing with it on a daily basis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) – Carbondale Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) – Carbondale Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery.