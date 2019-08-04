Officials: Chicago train upgrades project to begin in fall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials: Chicago train upgrades project to begin in fall

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials say construction will start this fall on a modernization project to help speed up some city train lines.

The Chicago Transit Authority will start laying new track foundations for a new rail bypass bridge at the Belmont station on the city's North Side, where several lines converge. CTA officials say they'll be able to increase the number of trains that can run during busy travel periods.

The rail junction was built in 1907 and carries about 150,000 rides every weekday.

Construction dates have not been finalized.

CTA has planned open houses and sidewalk "pop-ups" to discuss the impact of the project, including fencing and landscaping.

The project is part of an overall $2.1 billion modernization effort to rebuild big parts of two train lines.

