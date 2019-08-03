Church helps hundreds prepare to head back to school

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds gathered at 10th Annual "Back to School Bash" at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

Organizers had more than a thousand backpacks ready to giveaway to children. They say lines formed outside the event nearly two hours before doors opened.

Organizer Christopher Swins says this was all possible because of the community.

"We are so excited and blessed to be able to do this. We couldn't do it without all the vendors, partners, organizers, that donated financially and resources. For us to be able to do this, it's amazing," said Swins.

The event also included a bounce house, free snow cones and a lunch.