Shoppers donate to Operation Food Search

CARBONDALE -- On Saturday, dozens of people helped those in need with a food drive.

Operation Food Search hosted the 9th Annual Shop Out Hunger Day at Schnucks.

Shoppers had the opportunity to buy non-perishable foods or donate some from home to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

Volunteer Ana Rodriquez says it's all a great way to help those that are less fortunate.

"We want to end hunger. That's the main goal. There's always families who find themselves in situations they didn't plan and will always need emergency help," said Rodriquez.



Operation Food Search helps feed more than 200,000 people on a monthly basis, a third of whom are children.