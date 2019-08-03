Shoppers donate to Operation Food Search - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shoppers donate to Operation Food Search

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE -- On Saturday, dozens of people helped those in need with a food drive.

Operation Food Search hosted the 9th Annual Shop Out Hunger Day at Schnucks.

Shoppers had the opportunity to buy non-perishable foods or donate some from home to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

Volunteer Ana Rodriquez says it's all a great way to help those that are less fortunate. 

"We want to end hunger. That's the main goal. There's always families who find themselves in situations they didn't plan and will always need emergency help," said Rodriquez. 
 
Operation Food Search helps feed more than 200,000 people on a monthly basis, a third of whom are children.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.