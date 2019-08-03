Successful weekend at Cobden Peach Festival

COBDEN (WSIL) On Saturday, hundreds attended the second day of the 82nd Annual Peach Festival.



The evening kicked off with a parade through the city's downtown, featuring local Emergency Service Workers and the school band, "The Cobden Appleknockers."

The festival also had games, bounce houses, food, raffles and music.

Band Director, Wendy Ronna, says many of the band members volunteered at the festival and played to honor the life of one of their own. An Appleknocker passed away from Muscular Dystrophy this past week.

"For the past two weeks, we've been doing band camp. We started with the drumline and the color guard. They've been working really hard with routine and cadences. This past week, the whole band came in and worked really hard for our town parade at the Peach Festival," said Ronna.

The Peach Festival wrapped up Saturday night with the crowning of this year's Peach Queen.