Semi fire snarls traffic on I-57

(WSIL) -- Traffic on Interstate 57 is still being impacted in Williamson and Franklin Counties after a semi caught fire.
WSIL -- The isolated storm activity has generally stayed focused off to the south today with western Kentucky seeing the brunt of the activity.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about upcoming lane closures on Route 13 in Carbondale.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The flood water in East Cape Girardeau is receding, but residents there are still dealing with it on a daily basis.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) – Carbondale Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery.
(CNN) – Health officials say 14 young people in two states have been hospitalized for breathing problems possibly linked to vaping.
(WSIL) -- Most should see a dry Saturday, but there is a small chance of pop up thunder storms this afternoon.
BENTON (WSIL) --- City leaders are working to replace an old water main while also fixing up streets that caused problems for vehicles.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Harrisburg city council started discussing possible guidelines for food trucks at Thursday night's meeting.
