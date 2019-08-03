Semi fire snarls traffic on I-57

(WSIL) -- Traffic on Interstate 57 is still being impacted in Williamson and Franklin Counties after a semi caught fire.

Eric Warren shared photos of crews on the scene dealing with the burned up tractor trailer. Drivers have reported miles long backups on the interstate.

According to the Williamson County Fire Protection District crews from West Frankfort also responded to the scene.

There's no word on what caused the semi to catch fire.

News 3 has reached out to Illinois State Police to try and learn more about what caused the incident.