Small storm chances and seasonable temperatures continue

WSIL -- The isolated storm activity has generally stayed focused off to the south today with western Kentucky seeing the brunt of the activity. Meanwhile, the rest of the viewing area has stayed dry.

The isolated storm activity will slowly fizzle out after sunset leaving us with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will hold very similar conditions for the region. Most of us can expect another dry day with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s. Small rain and storm chances will be possible Sunday morning but an area of high pressure will slowly push those chances further south.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.