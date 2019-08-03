Bevin, Beshear trade verbal jabs at Fancy Farm picnic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin, Beshear trade verbal jabs at Fancy Farm picnic

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin stressed his anti-abortion credentials while his Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, portrayed the Republican incumbent as dividing Kentuckians as the rivals faced off at Kentucky's premier political event.

In a matchup anticipated for years, Beshear and Bevin shared the stage Saturday at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky. Boisterous partisans from both sides cheered their candidate and tried to rattle the opponent.

The stakes were high as a statewide television audience watched the showdown in what's shaping up as a tight race.

Bevin continued to attack Beshear on abortion - a key social issue. While Bevin adamantly opposes abortion, Beshear supports the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Beshear portrayed Bevin as dividing Kentucky with his attacks against public education groups that oppose his policies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.