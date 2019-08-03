Police warn of an active shooter at mall in El Paso, Texas

UPDATE August 3, 2019 3:30 p.m.



EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- A University Medical Center of El Paso official says one of 12 people who were rushed to the hospital after the attack on a shopping complex has died.



Ryan Mielke (MIL'-kee), a hospital spokesman, says all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries in Saturday's attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall. He declined to provide additional details about the victims, including the one who died.



Mielke says two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children's Hospital.



Authorities say multiple people were killed in the attack, but they haven't said how many were killed or wounded. They say they believe it was carried out by a single male suspect who has been taken into custody.



President Donald Trump tweeted, "Reports are very bad, many killed."

ORIGINAL STORY

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the Texas border city of El Paso rushed to a shopping mall on Saturday in response to reports of shooting.

The department tweeted that there could be multiple active shooters in or near the Cielo Vista Mall and asked the public to stay away. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police haven’t said whether anyone had been shot, though there were unconfirmed reports of multiple victims.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.