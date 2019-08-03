McConnell fires back at 'Moscow Mitch' attacks by Democrats - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

McConnell fires back at 'Moscow Mitch' attacks by Democrats

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has fired back at Democrats tagging him with the "Moscow Mitch" nickname as he tries to deflect attacks for his handling of election security legislation.

Back in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell is bracing for criticism while he speaks Saturday at the Fancy Farm picnic - the state's biggest political event.

At a GOP breakfast before the picnic, McConnell said it's "appropriate" Democrats are wearing shirts displaying the Soviet "hammer and sickle" symbol. He says it fits their party's push for their plans for a "Green New Deal" and "Medicare for all" plan.

The Kentucky Democratic Party is hawking T-shirts depicting a picture of McConnell wearing a Cossack hat and declaring ""Just say Nyet to Moscow Mitch." The party says sales are at $350,000.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.