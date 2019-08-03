Lane closures planned on Route 13 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lane closures planned on Route 13

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARBONDALE (WSIL) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about upcoming lane closures on Route 13 in Carbondale.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, traffic on Route 13 eastbound will be reduce to one lane from Washington Street to McKinney Avenue for crews to do pavement patching.

The project will require nightly lane closures and is expected to take about two weeks.

IDOT says at least two lanes of Route 13 eastbound will be open throughout the day.

Flaggers and traffic control devices will be in place. Minor delays are expected.

