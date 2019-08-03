Police ID woman shot to death at Kansas City festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police have identified a woman killed by a stray bullet when shots were fired during a fight at a popular monthly Kansas City arts district festival.

Kansas City police say 25-year-old Erin Langhofer died following the Friday night shooting in the Crossroads District as the First Fridays event was underway. Police were called just after 10 p.m. about a fight and say arriving officers heard gunfire and saw people running. As the crowd cleared, a woman later identified as Langhofer was found with a gunshot wound. Police say she was near a food truck when she was hit. She died at a hospital.

Police say three people seen running from the area were detained for questioning. There were no reports of arrests by late Saturday morning.

