Carbondale Police investigating robbery

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – Carbondale Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a business in the 1900 block of West Main Street. Police say the suspect battered the victim, stole items, then took off east of the business.

Carbondale Police have released images of a person of interest in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS.