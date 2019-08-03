Warrensburg man sentenced to 17 years for meth conspiracy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warrensburg man sentenced to 17 years for meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Warrensburg man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Forty-year-old Stacy Lyman was sentenced Friday to 17 years and one month without parole. He was sentenced as an armed career criminal because of prior felony convictions.

Lyman pleaded guilty in June 2018 to participating in a methamphetamine ring from August 2014 to March 2016.

Two co-defendants, 39-year-old Davita Ann Kelly and 34-year-old Matthew Waylon Newman, both of Warrensburg, were previously sentenced.

Prosecutors say Lyman was Kelly's source for methamphetamine, with Kelly distributed to others, including an undercover law enforcement officer.

Investigators found drugs, weapons and cash during searches of Kelly's and Lyman's homes and a storage unit rented by Kelly.

