Missouri woman's boyfriend charged in her death

MAYSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The 49-year-old boyfriend of a Cameron woman whose body was found at a Maysville home has been charged in her death.

Kenneth Wykert is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Leah Dawson.

KQ2 reports Wykert has been jailed on drug charges and failing to register as a sex offender since Dawson disappeared in early June.

Investigators say Wykert was the last person seen with Dawson. Her body was found June 26 in a house outside Maysville.

Information from: KQTV-TV, http://www.kq2.com

