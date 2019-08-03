Indiana casinos looking for jump on Midwest sports betting

By TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana casinos are racing ahead with preparations to launch legalized sports betting in early September, looking to seize an advantage over competitors in neighboring states where such wagers aren't yet allowed.

A new state law approved this spring allows betting to start Sept. 1 on professional and collegiate sports.

All of Indiana's 13 casinos and three off-track betting parlors are gearing up for on-site sports wagering. Most say they want to start taking bets before the NFL season starts Sept. 5. They are also working to launch online betting apps but it those might not become available until later in the fall.

Caesars' regional president, Dan Nita, says the company hopes to gain an advantage with a quick start and to attract gamblers to its Hammond casino before Illinois launches sports betting.

