Chance of afternoon storms

(WSIL) -- Most should see a dry Saturday, but there is a small chance of pop up thunder storms this afternoon.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies should remain overhead for those who don't see rain this afternoon.

Highs today likely reach into the upper 80's, but heat index values could be higher by a few degrees.

Early Sunday morning brings a small chance for showers, but that should move out shortly after sunrise. Any rain today or tomorrow will be focused in the southern half of the viewing area, but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the north.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back tonight with an update on your forecast.